Aisha Buhari Validates El-Rufai’s Claim Of Villa Cabal Against Tinubu

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, may have lent weight to the assertion made by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, that certain elements in the Presidential Villa are working against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aisha Buhari uploaded the video footage of el-statement Rufai’s to her verified Instagram account without any accompanying commentary, which might be seen as tacit confirmation for the governor’s allegation.

El-Rufai, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Wednesday, reportedly stated that Tinubu is being opposed by some within the government who want another candidate to emerge as the APC presidential nominee.

El-Rufai also revealed that there are hidden components underlying President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to do what he believes is right.

He stated, “I believe there are factions within the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate.” Their nominee lost the primary election.

They are attempting to cause us to lose the election while hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he believes to be right.

Aisha’s decision may not have come as a surprise to many, as she had previously stated that President Buhari’s administration would have performed better if not for too many influential people.

