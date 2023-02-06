Aisha Buhari Part Of Aso Rock Cabals – Naja’atu Mohammed

Naja’atu Mohammed, a former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has claimed that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is part of the Aso Rock cabal.

She stated this on Monday morning’s Arise TV Morning Show. Mohammed stated that, unlike El-Rufai, she was not scared to name people. This comes after the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stated that some Aso Rock cabals were attempting to undermine the win of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in the upcoming elections.

Recalls that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State warned on Thursday that he will reveal the “elements” in the Presidential Villa that are working against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and want him to lose the February 25 poll.

In an interview with TVC News on Thursday evening, Governor El-Rufai claimed that the currency swap implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was designed to incite voters against the APC and was orchestrated by forces determined to ensure that the APC presidential candidate loses the election.

Governor El-Rufai stated on Thursday that the nameless individuals lurking behind President Muhammadu Buhari are pursuing their interests by inciting voters against the APC through the currency swap.

