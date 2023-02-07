This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aisha Buhari part of Aso Rock cabals – Naja’atu Mohammed

Naja’atu Mohammed, a former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has claimed that First Lady Aisha Buhari is part of the cabals in Aso Rock, the presidential villa in Nigeria. This comes after Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stated that certain Aso Rock cabals were working to undermine the victory of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the upcoming elections.

This revelation was made by Mohammed during a recent appearance on the Arise TV Morning Show. Unlike El-Rufai, Mohammed was not afraid to mention names and implicate the First Lady in the alleged cabal activities. The idea of cabals within Aso Rock is not a new concept in Nigerian politics, with many believing that there are powerful and influential groups working behind the scenes to control political decisions and shape the country’s future.

It is important to note that the concept of cabals and their influence in politics is not limited to Nigeria. Across the world, there have been reports of powerful, secretive groups operating behind the scenes to influence political outcomes. These cabals are often made up of wealthy and influential individuals who have a vested interest in maintaining their power and control.

The idea of cabals within Aso Rock is particularly concerning for Nigerian citizens as it raises questions about the transparency and accountability of the government. If these cabals do exist and are influencing political decisions, it raises the question of who is truly in control and making decisions on behalf of the Nigerian people.

It is crucial that these allegations are thoroughly investigated to determine the truth and ensure that the government is held accountable for its actions. The Nigerian people deserve a transparent and accountable government that operates in their best interests, and any claims of corruption or undue influence must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

