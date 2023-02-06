NEWS

Aisha Buhari Is Part Of The Cabal, Her Brother Is The Head Of CB. Minting & Printing -Naja’atu

During an interview with Arise TV this morning, former All Progressive Congress (APC) member and former member of the APC’s Presidential campaign council Naja’atu claimed that Aisha Buhari is a part of the Aso Rock cabals and that her brother is the head of the Central Bank Minting and Printing.

“The cabal is everything that runs in the administration,” she said. I’ll now give you the name of one of the cabals. Aisha Buhari is present. The speaker today, Aisha Buhari, is a member of the cabal. Yes, we were aware of Abba Kyari’s cabal in recent times, despite the fact that she was unable to formally recognize it.

She didn’t name any of the cabals while talking about them since she didn’t have the guts to. I used names for the first time in Nigeria. I started assigning blame. Even her brother serves as the CEO of CBN’s minting and printing division.

