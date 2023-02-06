NEWS

Aisha Buhari Is Part Of Aso Rock Cabals – Naja’atu Mohammed Says After El-Rufai’s Allegations

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed has alleged that the First Lady of the country, Aisha Buhari is part of the Aso Rock Cabals.

The outspoken politician made this known today during an exclusive interview on Arise News Television.

Naja’atu Mohammed stated this after the executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai alleged that some Aso Rock cabals were working to frustrate the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming elections.

Although Nasir El-Rufai did not mention the names of the cabal, Naja’atu Mohammed noted that she was not afraid to reveal the names.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

News Source – The Punch Newspaper Verified Twitter Page

