Aisha Buhari is also a member of Villa’s cabal, also her brother is the head of Printing & Minting

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, is allegedly a member of the cabal controlling the affairs taking place in Aso Rock, Abuja, according to a news report made public by The Punch papers. Najaatu Bala Mohammed, an ex-director in the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, made the allegation.

The reliable news source reported that the activist allegedly mentioned this in an interview with Arise TV on February 6, 2023, on Monday.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It should however be noted that this assertion from the outspoken woman is a response to a remark made a few days prior by the incompetent governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that certain individuals (Cabals) are preparing for the upcoming general presidential election.

However, she stated the following in the interview, as reported by The Punch: “Aisha Buhari is a member of one of the cabals, I’ll tell you. The person speaking, Aisha Buhari, is a Cabal member. We were familiar with the late Abba Kyari’s Cabals.”

Jesusbabe (

)