Aisha Buhari Endorses El-Rufai’s Claim On Gang Up Against Tinubu In Aso Rock

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aisha Buhari has endorsed El-Rufai’s claim on gang up against Bola Tinubu’s candidacy by the Aso Rock cabal.

NEWSONLINE reports that Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has ‘endorsed’ the video of Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai accusing “elements” in the Presidential Villa of working against All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This online newspaper recalls that Governor El-Rufai said the saboteurs in Aso Rock were those whose candidates lost at the party’s presidential primary and are still bitter.

Aisha uploaded the video on Instagram on Wednesday, hours after El-Rufai spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

The President’s wife, who also leads Tinubu’s women campaign train, captioned the post: “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria”.

El-Rufai said the unnamed people are now hiding behind President Buhari to pursue their interests.

“I believe there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right

“I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.

“In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200b for federal roads and then spend N2 Trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed.

“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No.

‘’You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention. The President has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”

Related