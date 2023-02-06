Aisha Buhari Criticized The Cabals Because She Was Not Part Of Them At That Time -Naja’atu Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian politician, Naja’atu Mohammed may have made claims about the government of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC where she pointed out that there are different cabals in the organization.

The former member of the APC who recently defected from the party claimed, while she was speaking on Arise that one of the reason why the first lady was always attacking and criticizing the other cabals in the past was because she was never a part of them.

The woman who made such claims further revealed that when she was able to oust Mamman Daura, who is Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, she then became part of the cabal.

She said…”The reason why Aisha Buhari first started to attack the cabal was because she wasn’t part of the cabal then, but she succeeded in throwing Mamman Daura things out of the villa”

Her claims is however coming following the allegations which the APC had made towards her after her reasons for not supporting the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mamman Daura and Aisha Buhari Cabal. She certainly tore into El Rufai. I'm sure the malt bottle did not anticipate the backlash he has received from his outbursts. pic.twitter.com/bR53yBDZax — Spotlight on #PeterObi2023 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) February 6, 2023

