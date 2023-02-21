This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aisha Buhari circulates false news claiming that the CBN is now accepting old N500 and N1,000 notes.

Aisha Buhari, the first lady of Nigeria, spread false information claiming that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the Central Bank of Nigeria instructions to reissue and circulate outdated N500 and N1000 banknotes.

On her Instagram profile on Tuesday, Mrs. Buhari posted a false press release that was claimed to be from CBN.

According to Mr. President, given the current and unpleasant circumstances in Nigeria. Following a private meeting with him on February 20, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was instructed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes. These notes are expected to be in circulation as legal tender for 70 days, or until May 1, 2023. The people should thus keep using the old notes, according to the fake CBN announcement.

The post has since been taken down.

Mrs. Buhari’s assertion was refuted by the CBN, which released a statement demonstrating that President Buhari only gave his approval for the reissue of the old N200 notes.

