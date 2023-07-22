Aisha Binani’s move to approach tribunal over Adamawa governorship election is dead on arrival –CPS

Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, has faced criticism from the Chief Press Secretary to the Adamawa Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, for her decision to approach the tribunal over the governorship election.

In a statement released on Saturday, the CPS refuted claims made by All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) favored Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri during the 2023 election, dismissing them as baseless.

The CPS’s statement responded to a press conference held in Abuja by the Binani-led faction of the APC in Adamawa. The faction accused INEC of supporting Governor Fintiri’s victory and blamed certain influential APC politicians in Abuja for sabotaging their efforts.

According to CPS: “This move too is fruitless and dead on arrival. It is always the antics of unsuccessful politicians who are desperate for power. It is laughable that Mustapha Madawaki could be allowed to be used to spread dangerous allegations against Governor Fintiri and blame the so-called “Abuja” politicians for the electoral defeat of the APC 2023 Governorship candidate in Adamawa State.”

The CPS emphasized the need to hold those spreading falsehoods and engaging in premeditated campaigns of calumny accountable for attempting to tarnish Governor Fintiri’s reputation. Although it was not deemed necessary to respond to these coup-like tactics and their sponsors, the statement underscored the seriousness of the matter, especially given its current consideration before an Elections Petition Tribunal.

The statement also called on Binani to apologize to the people of Adamawa and Governor Fintiri, referring to her role in the failed civilian coup orchestrated by the suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari. The APC’s governorship contest had been marred by allegations of vote-buying and general corruption, leading to the invalidation of the primary election by the Federal High Court in Yola due to overvoting. The faction seemingly anticipated that the same cash-for-votes tactics used in the primary election would also be successful in the main election.

Source: Daily Trust paper

