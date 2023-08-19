Aircraft Crashed With 14 Dead Soldiers, 7 Wounded Soldiers, 2 Pilots, 2 Crew Members – Military

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian military has disclosed the details of how a total of 36 soldiers lost their lives in the recent incidents that took place in the northern part of Nigeria.

According to Major General Edward Buba, while the Nigerian troops were conducting an offensive operations in Niger state, they were ambushed by terrorists and the ambush led to the death of three officers and 22 soldiers, while seven were wounded in action.

As a result of the casualties recorded in the ambush, helicopter was sent for evacuation purposes. The helicopter crashed on its way from Niger state to Kaduna. The helicopter was occupied by the seven wounded soldiers, 14 previously killed soldiers, two pilots, and two crew members.

Major General Edward Buba stated that as of now, troops are gradually going to the area where the incident occurred and they are being careful because it is an hostile area. He disclosed that as soon as the troops gets there, they will recover the bodies and an investigation will commence.

Watch From The 30th Second Of The Video Below:



