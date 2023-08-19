NEWS

Aircraft Crashed With 14 Dead Soldiers, 7 Wounded Soldiers, 2 Pilots, 2 Crew Members – Military

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian military has disclosed the details of how a total of 36 soldiers lost their lives in the recent incidents that took place in the northern part of Nigeria.

According to Major General Edward Buba, while the Nigerian troops were conducting an offensive operations in Niger state, they were ambushed by terrorists and the ambush led to the death of three officers and 22 soldiers, while seven were wounded in action.

As a result of the casualties recorded in the ambush, helicopter was sent for evacuation purposes. The helicopter crashed on its way from Niger state to Kaduna. The helicopter was occupied by the seven wounded soldiers, 14 previously killed soldiers, two pilots, and two crew members.

Major General Edward Buba stated that as of now, troops are gradually going to the area where the incident occurred and they are being careful because it is an hostile area. He disclosed that as soon as the troops gets there, they will recover the bodies and an investigation will commence.

Watch From The 30th Second Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: BAT Didn’t Order Removal of Billboards–ARCON DG; Niger: ECOWAS May No Longer Exist If It Fails, Say Experts

6 mins ago

Beautiful And Classy Styles Suitable For Every Women

8 mins ago

Nigerians Cannot Forgive Buhari Because He Failed To Revive At Least One Refinery In 8 Years-Sarki

19 mins ago

Election TribunaI:It Is Possible That The Court Can Confirm Tinubu’s Victory In It Judgment-Sarki

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button