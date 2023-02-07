Air Force Jet Crash Lands At Lagos Airport

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Air Force Jet Crash landed at Lagos Airport yesterday.

NewsOnline reports that a Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft, yesterday, made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

This online newspaper gathered that the aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 which was on a routine flight to Ilorin lost its tyres. The incident, however, forced the aircraft to land on its underside without the aid of a landing gear.

According to reports, the aircraft crash-landed on Runway 18R with six passengers onboard. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It was gathered that there were six people on board and that there were no casualties. It happened at an area called “18 right” right at the Lagos airport.”

“It had a landing gear problem, meaning the tires refused to come out for landing. The pilot landed the aircraft on the bush, a smart move,” an official said.

Confirming the incident in a press statement made available to journalists, the spokesman Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Wap Maigida, said the aircraft carried out a ‘controlled belly land’, with no causality recorded.

Maigida said, “A Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground. ” He noted that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had set up a committee to investigate the incident.

Maigida said, “The Chief of Air Staff has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident. The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

