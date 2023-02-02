A’Ibom Group Gives Tinubu 7 Days To Apologise To The Government And The People Of The State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

REACTIONS have lagged behind the candid words made by All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Senator Ahmed Tinubu on Monday during a rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. When responding the same Monday, Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed dismay that Tinubu had mistreated his principal, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, and threatened his life rather than selling his manifesto to the populace. The Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, AIIA, stated in response yesterday, giving Tinubu and his accomplices seven days to withdraw their threats and apologize or face immediate legal action.

The inability of Tinubu and the rally organizers to freely recant the unfortunate and unprotected threats against Governor Udom’s life after 24 hours led AIIA, according to a statement from its chairman Stephen Abia, to the conclusion that the threats were real, premeditated, and seriously thought. We are compelled to express the following, he said: We find it alarming that Mr Tinubu’s crude outburst put the life of the governor of Akwa Ibom State in danger.

We strongly object to Mr Tinubu’s unjustified, regrettable, and uncontrollable level of vitriol directed towards our state and its residents because, to put it bluntly, Mr Emmanuel, the governor, is the face of Akwa Ibom State. Therefore, we are telling Bola Tinubu and all of his accomplices seven days to back down, apologize to the Akwa Ibom State government and people, or face immediate legal action.

