‘Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Balabulu statement was doctored’ – Dele Alake reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Journalist, Activist and Technocrat, Dele Alake publicly came out to reveal that the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s “Balabulu” statement was doctored.

During a recent interview, Dele stated that they showed the original video clip on TVC and then it was broken into snippet before being thrown on social media.

“In his Words”

“That again is not true, it was doctored because we showed the real original video clip on TVC and then it was broken into snippet and thrown on social media”, Dele Alake said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Henry Dele Alake is recognized as one of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy, he is a former commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos State between 1997 to 2007 under the then Governor of Lagos State, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)