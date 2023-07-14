NEWS

Ahmad’s reaction after man said if someone else had emerged president, Kanu would have been released

Yesterday morning, a Twitter user claimed in a tweet that if a certain presidential candidate had won the election in Nigeria, they would have already released Nnamdi Kanu, a prominent figure, and potentially appointed him as either the National Security Adviser or the Minister of Defence. The user expressed their opinion by stating, “If this man became President, he will probably release Nnamdi Kanu and make him the National Security adviser or minister of defence. God abeg.”

In response to this tweet, Bashir Ahmad, the former Special Adviser on Digital Communications to former president Muhammadu Buhari, addressed the issue on his own Twitter account later in the afternoon. Ahmad stated that the statement made by Odanz, the original Twitter user, was not a secret agenda.

According to Ahmad, avoiding such a scenario was not a minor accomplishment for Nigeria. He emphasized that unless the mentioned candidate demonstrated genuine nationalism by equally acknowledging, supporting, or criticizing all regions when necessary, he would never become the President of Nigeria, even in the wildest dreams.

In his words; “That has never been a hidden agenda; saying Nigeria has dodged a bullet is an understatement. Until he becomes a true nationalist, commending, promoting, or condemning when necessary, all regions equally, he will never become the President of Nigeria, even in our wildest dreams.”

Ahmad emphasized that for the candidate in question to become the President of Nigeria, they needed to demonstrate true nationalism by treating all regions equally in their actions and decisions .

