Ahmad reacts as man says if someone else had emerged president, Nnamdi Kanu might have been released

In a tweet that was made by a Twitter user yesterday morning, he alleged that if a presidential candidate had became the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he would have released Nnamdi Kanu by now and also, Nnamdi Kanu would have been made the National Security Adviser or the Minister of Defence.

He said, “If this man became President, he will probably release Nnamdi Kanu and make him the National Security adviser or minister of defence. God abeg.”

However, while Bashir Ahmad, who happens to be the former Special Adviser on Digital Communications to former president Muhammadu Buhari, was reacting to this on this Twitter handle this afternoon, he said that what Odanz said was never a hidden agenda.

He said, “That has never been a hidden agenda; saying Nigeria has dodged a bullet is an understatement. Until he becomes a true nationalist, commending, promoting, or condemning when necessary, all regions equally, he will never become the President of Nigeria, even in our wildest dreams.”

