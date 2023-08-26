NEWS

Ahmad Gumi To President Tinubu: Revise Your Policies So They Won’t Destroy Nigeria

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has raised concerns regarding specific policies within President Bola Tinubu’s current administration. He has cautioned that these policies could potentially lead to the nation’s downfall if not carefully reconsidered and revised.

As reported by Daily Post, Gumi shared a 22-second video clip on his official Facebook page, stressing the importance of seeking advice from experts rather than relying on sycophants. He further warned that if these tough policies are not reversed, they might even lead to the government’s demise.

Gumi specifically referred to President Tinubu’s political and economic policies, urging him to thoroughly evaluate and adjust these policies before implementation.

In his statement, Gumi emphasized, “President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government. Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants.”

BurstMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: NYSC: Minister Hannatu Has Not Offended Any Law – Dr. Josef Onoh; Ex-Military Spokesman, General Onyeuko, Is Dead

19 seconds ago

Niger Coup: There’s Been More Bloodshed In Africa As A Result Of War Than From Hunger And Disease- Bish Johnson

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Purported Error on Tinubu’s Certificate Validates My Discovery – Atiku; Ortom Mourns Justice Igbetar

13 mins ago

Bola Tinubu Has Two University’s Certificate Signed By Different People – Atiku’s Lawyer

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button