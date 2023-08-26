Ahmad Gumi To President Tinubu: Revise Your Policies So They Won’t Destroy Nigeria

Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has raised concerns regarding specific policies within President Bola Tinubu’s current administration. He has cautioned that these policies could potentially lead to the nation’s downfall if not carefully reconsidered and revised.

As reported by Daily Post, Gumi shared a 22-second video clip on his official Facebook page, stressing the importance of seeking advice from experts rather than relying on sycophants. He further warned that if these tough policies are not reversed, they might even lead to the government’s demise.

Gumi specifically referred to President Tinubu’s political and economic policies, urging him to thoroughly evaluate and adjust these policies before implementation.

In his statement, Gumi emphasized, “President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government. Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants.”

