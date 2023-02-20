This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead Of The Anniversary Of The Ukraine War, Biden Pays A Surprise Visit To Kiev.

The unexpected visit by US Vice President Joe Biden to Kyiv is his first to the country since Russia invaded almost a year ago.

As the 24 February invasion anniversary approaches, Vice President Biden vowed that the United States would support Ukraine for as long as it takes and lauded their heroic resistance.

Later today, he will start a three-day trip to Poland.

EU foreign ministers will talk about ways to ensure that Ukrainian soldiers have enough ammunition while they are meeting in Brussels.

And according to UK intelligence, Russian soldiers have suffered extremely heavy losses in their assault on the eastern town of Vuhledar.

As Kyiv gets ready to commemorate the somber and terrible one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Joe Biden’s unexpected trip to Ukraine on Monday is a startling demonstration of support and an intended strong message to Moscow.

The Ukrainian leadership was naturally happy to see the US president, but as a dedicated observer of Europe, one comment in particular caught my attention.

Andriy Melnyk, the deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, praised the presence of our significant, main partner.

The primary threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s aggressive ambition is to European security. He has reintroduced conventional warfare to this continent on a scale not seen since World War Two as a result of his invasion of Ukraine.

