AGF Malami Says President Muhammad Buhari Is Committed To Conducting Credible General Elections.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, said on Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to conducting credible general elections. Malami, who disclosed this on Thursday at a conference organized by the Abuja chapter of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents,

Speaking on the theme, “2023 General Elections: Judiciary and Sustainability of Nigeria’s Democracy,” he said, “It is important to note that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to a fair, credible, and violence-free electoral process in the country.”

According to the AGF, one of the key features of the new Electoral Act is the legal support given to the Independent National Electoral Commission to use technology, among many other commendable steps to leave a workable democratization instrument to future generations. He further stated that citizens have crucial roles to play in the democratic process and must refrain from all vices that are capable of undermining the advancement that has been made thus far, pointing out that the sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy is not straight.

In addition, “the media is particularly important in voter education so that Nigerian citizens are enlightened to resist the urge to sell their votes and not to permit themselves to be used to commit electoral offenses or create violence before, during, and after elections.” AGF stated.

Source: Independent.

