Agent Reveals How Much Manchester United Offered Barcelona To Sign Lionel Messi in 2020

During a lengthy chat with AS, football agent Andre Cury, who represents Barcelona new signing Vitor Roque, has revealed that the Catalans had received a massive €200 million offer from Manchester City for Lionel Messi a year before his departure.

According to Onefootball, Cury, who maintained strong connections with Barcelona due to his role as the club’s scout in Brazil until 2020, asserts that the Catalans rejected a substantial offer for Messi, only to witness him depart without a fee a year later.

It’s worth recalling that in the summer of 2020, Messi sent the now-famous burofax in which he expressed his desire to depart from the club.

During that period, the Argentine superstar grew discontent with the club’s management under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, as both team performance and administrative decisions faced challenges.

Consequently, he sought to leave the club, and it appears that Manchester City sought to leverage this situation by presenting a significant proposal.

“Barcelona had an offer from Manchester City of up to 200 million euros for Leo Messi a year before he left and they didn’t want to sell him. A year before. They knew he was going to finish his contract,” Cury said.

Ultimately, Barcelona rejected the proposal, leading Messi to remain with the club for another year. However, he departed later on because Barcelona was unable to extend his contract.

Following his time at PSG spanning two seasons, the Argentine World Cup champion had the opportunity to make a comeback to Barça this summer upon the conclusion of his contract. Unfortunately, circumstances didn’t align, and he currently finds himself playing in the MLS for Inter Miami.

