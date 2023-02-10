Age Of Boy Who Confidently Handshakes Buhari & Other Dignitaries At Tinubu’s Rally Stirs Reactions
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Several social media users have expressed shock on hearing the age of a young boy, Mahmud Muhammad who confidently Handshake President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries at the APC rally in Sokoto
It would be recalled that the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima stormed Sokoto state on Thursday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election later in February
The presidential campaign was staged following several other campaigns from different locations across the country
However, after the former governor of Lagos state and his team landed in Sokoto, he headed to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto for blessing and endorsement before storming the rally ground
At the rally ground, several supporters, came out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement. Moreso, President Muhammadu Buhari and other governors under the All Progressive Congress also attended the gathering
However, the photo of a young boy who confidently shook the hand of the president and other dignitaries has stirred reactions
The young boy, who was said to be a 15-year-old boy could be seen walking confidently in the photo
The age of Mahmud has got many people talking as many find it difficult to believe considering his size
As seen in the viral photo, he started by shaking the hands of Tinubu, Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, President Muhammadu Buhari, and senator Wammako
According to Bashir Ahmad who shared the photo, the I5-year-old boy was said to be a friend of senator Wammako
Check the picture below
Checkout, some reactions from social media users below
Bodeblogs (
)