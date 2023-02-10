Age Of Boy Who Confidently Handshakes Buhari & Other Dignitaries At Tinubu’s Rally Stirs Reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several social media users have expressed shock on hearing the age of a young boy, Mahmud Muhammad who confidently Handshake President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries at the APC rally in Sokoto

It would be recalled that the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima stormed Sokoto state on Thursday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election later in February

The presidential campaign was staged following several other campaigns from different locations across the country

However, after the former governor of Lagos state and his team landed in Sokoto, he headed to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto for blessing and endorsement before storming the rally ground

At the rally ground, several supporters, came out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement. Moreso, President Muhammadu Buhari and other governors under the All Progressive Congress also attended the gathering

However, the photo of a young boy who confidently shook the hand of the president and other dignitaries has stirred reactions

The young boy, who was said to be a 15-year-old boy could be seen walking confidently in the photo

The age of Mahmud has got many people talking as many find it difficult to believe considering his size

As seen in the viral photo, he started by shaking the hands of Tinubu, Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, President Muhammadu Buhari, and senator Wammako

According to Bashir Ahmad who shared the photo, the I5-year-old boy was said to be a friend of senator Wammako

Check the picture below

Checkout, some reactions from social media users below

Bodeblogs (

)