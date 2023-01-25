This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Again, Senate asks CBN to extend deadline for use of old naira notes to July 31st

The Senate has, yet again, requested the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for withdrawing old naira notes from circulation. Initially, the CBN had set January 31st, 2023, as the deadline for the withdrawal, but in light of the new circumstances, the Red Chamber has urged the apex bank to extend it until July 31st, 2023. Despite their request in December 2022, the CBN should have paid more attention to their efforts.

As the deadline of January 31st to exchange old notes for new ones rapidly approaches, panic has spread across the nation. Thousands have flooded banks, particularly those in rural areas, desperate to swap their notes. In Tuesday’s plenary, Senators such as Sadiq Suleiman Umar voiced their concern over the inadequate circulation of the new currency, warning that failure to extend the deadline would lead to widespread chaos. Furthermore, the legislators were dismayed by CBN’s refusal to heed public cries and amend its imposed January 31st deadline.

The Senate has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for exchanging old naira notes by six months to allow more Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas, to complete their transactions. Additionally, the Senate has requested that the CBN compel commercial banks to open naira exchange windows for individuals without bank accounts. Senate President Ahmad Lawan promised that the National Assembly leadership would ensure that the CBN implements this resolution.

