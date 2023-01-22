Again: NNPP in Borno decries destruction of billboards

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Borno state chapter has once more expressed regret over the planned demolition of its posters and billboards placed in prominent locations throughout the Maiduguri capital and its surroundings.

This information was provided to select journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday night in a three-page press statement that was signed by the state chairman of the NNPP, Barrister Mohammed Mustapha.

Barrister Mustapha claimed that, “the state’s NNPP campaign structures had been intentionally destroyed by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, or APC, and some of its leaders.”

Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, the APC’s representative in Borno, “refuted the accusation and insisted that his party was not responsible for destroying the campaign infrastructure of any opposition parties in the state.”

The NNPP Borno Chapter released a statement that reads, in part, “The NNPP Borno Chapter finds it highly imperative to draw the good people of Borno’s attention to the dangerous political trends capable of bringing our dear state to wanton violence and upsetting the fragile peace that we have all worked so hard to achieve.”

It is concerning to see that the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is currently in power, and its administration led by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum are the only ones pursuing this tedious and antiquated politics of resentment. a guy who has been given the position of governor of the people.

