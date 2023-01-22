Again, NNPP in Borno decries destruction of billboards, posters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Borno state chapter, has again lamented over the coordinated destruction of its billboards and posters designated in strategic places in the Maiduguri metropolis and its environs.

This was contained in a three-page Press Statement signed by the State Chairman of the NNPP, Barrister Mohammed Mustapha, which was made available to some Journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday evening.

The state’s NNPP campaign buildings were allegedly destroyed without permission by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and some of its leaders, according to Barrister Mustapha.

However, in response, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, the chairman of the ruling APC in Borno, refuted the accusation and vowed that his party was not responsible for the destruction of any opposition parties’ campaign infrastructure in the state.

“The NNPP Borno Chapter feels it very necessary to raise the good people of Borno’s attention to the dangerous political trends capable of bringing our dear state to wanton violence and upsetting the fragile peace that is emerging and for which we have all battled,” the statement says.

“It is frightening to notice that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration, led by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, are the only group driving this banal and antiquated politics of resentment. a man who has been appointed as the governor of the people.

“It may be of interest to the general public to note that on January 20, 2023, all political parties, their leaders, and candidates signed a second peace accord to show that we are prepared to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a peaceful, trouble-free, and violent-free general election.

“That one-of-a-kind move, as planned by the National Peace Committee led by the former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, provided all well-meaning Nigerians the assurance that yet another democratic progress would reflect the vast majority of Nigerians’ hopes and aspirations.

It is depressing to report that despite emerging from one of the world’s worst insurgencies in recent memory, the people of Borno state may not reap the rewards of the Peace Accord signed by our leaders and esteemed elder statesmen. This is primarily a result of the ruling APC and its government in Borno state’s behaviour and unfavourable body language.

The brutal politics being practised in the state that once took pride in being the Home of Peace will have the likes of political sages like the Late Waziri Ibrahim, of blessed memory, who was an advocate of “Politics Without Bitterness,” turning in their graves. According to Vanguard report.

