Again, INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline To February 5th

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) until February 5, 2023.

INEC had earlier extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs, but Electoral Commissioner Festus Okoye and national commissioners said the deadline had been extended by a week.

He said the move followed a meeting of the Permanent Electoral Commissioners (REC) of INEC. “Based on reports from several states and discussions with resident election commissioners, the commission has decided to extend the PVC collection in local bodies by an additional week.

The ongoing national PVC collection will continue and end on February 5, 2023,” he said. “This is the second time that the Board has extended its PVC collection across the country and this will be the latest continuation of the exercise.

The collection period has been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm every day, including Saturdays and Sundays.”

He urged Nigerians who have yet to vote for their PVCs to do so, but commended the achievements of the exercise so far. “The commission once again salutes the patience and determination of the people,” Okoye said.

INEC, therefore, called on Nigerians to report malpractices in PVC collection centers and assured the Commission that action will be taken against them.

“The Council will continue to take all actions related to the bad practices identified during the ongoing PVX collection period and ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged and that all people are properly registered who can collect PVC,” he said.

Source: Channels TV

NationsUpdate (

)