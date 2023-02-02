Again Former Governor Of Nasarawa State, Senator Al-Makura Bags Award From IMAP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Immediate past Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has again been honoured with an award of excellence by the management of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP), Lafia.

The award is coming barely two weeks after the state owned College of Education Akwanga, bestowed a similar award on Senator Al-Makura, during its recent combined convocation.

Rector of IMAP, Dr. Justina Anjide-Kotso announced the award on Wednesday, during a courtesy call on the former Governor who now represents Nasarawa South at the Nigerian Senate at his residence in Lafia.

Mrs. Anjide-Kotso who holds the traditional title of (Taurariyan Ilimin Matan Nasarawa), said Al-Makura, was the all in all of the Polytechnic, during his eight years reign as the governor of the state, hence the need to recognise his immense contributions to the development of the school.

According to her, Al-Makura, as the governor was the first to approved a combined convocation in the history of the institution, apart from construction of roads and structures.

Senator Al-Makura, in his response, thanked the management of the institution for the recognition and promised to be a good ambassador of the school.

He disclosed that the institution was in a total mess when he assumed office as governor in 2011, hence the need to set up a visitation panel to give the noble institution a sense of direction.

The former governor, tasked the management of IMAP to remain focus and give the institution the leadership it deserves, so as to take it greater heights.

