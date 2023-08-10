Ag Boula Doesn’t Have The Influence To Threaten Niger’s New Military Government – Zain Conjy Says

Socio political activist, Ibrahim Zain Conjy has come out to give his opinion on former Niger rebel leader, Rhissa Ag Boula launching a movement opposing the military government that took over power in Niger on July 26.

Accot to Zain Conjy who appeared in an interview on Arise TV, Rhissa Ag Boula does not have the influence in Niamey to threaten the new military government and with President Mohamed Bazoum removed from power, he has no impact in the affairs of the country.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV…

“He is a former rebel leader, a man close to the ex president Mohamed Bazoum. The ex president made him minister of state and he was heading all the ministers. If Bazoum travels out of the country, he will assign him to take over his work till his return. He is from Agadez and he is very influential in Agadez. But within Niamey, he has very little influence if Bazoum is not in power. Ag Boula doesn’t have the influence to threaten Niger’s New military government without Bazoum.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 7:00

