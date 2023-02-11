After Wike had meeting with his appointees, they told us that he told them to vote Tinubu- Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment in Rivers State, and the spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, has said that Wike has made up his mind not to support Atiku Abubakar in this forthcoming election.

When he was reacting to the rumour that Governor Nyesom Wike was already supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Leloonu said that, he could say it authoritatively that, the appointees of state government and those that were elected on the platform of the PDP as chairmen of council and members of the state House of Assembly, and even members of the House of Representatives and Senate, have been speaking to their people at the grassroots to vote for Tinubu.

He said, “Wike had meeting with as regarding this and after Wike had the meeting with his appointees, they told us that he told them to vote Tinubu but, unfortunately for them, they have met very stiff resistance and people have told them a capital no, that they are going to vote Atiku.

Further talking, he said the people that were invited for the meeting were their party men and they came back to report all that Wike told them.

He said, “The fact that Governor Wike is not courageous enough to stand and pronounce this and is giving this duty to his lieutenants also tells you that he wants them to bear the blame and not himself. That is not the quality of a good leader.”

Mediateehem (

)