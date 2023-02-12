This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After what I told Tinubu in 2021, no presidential candidate has come to me – Alhaji Yakasai

Alhaji Yakasai, a former liaison to President Shehu Shagari and a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, predicted that no presidential candidate in the upcoming elections would garner more than 70% of the votes cast in the North.

The elder statesman claimed in an interview with Punch Newspaper that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, will win the election provided it is free and fair. He claims that Tinubu is the only contender to have met him and given his support as early as 2021 when he announced his intention to run.

Alhaji Yakasai, however, voiced concern that certain APC leaders and opposition party leaders may manipulate the poll to disadvantage Tinubu because of their dislike for him.

“I’ve said it for a long time, but Tinubu came to my house with his clear interest and informed me that I’m one of the persons he thought would bring about his desires, intention, and interest to run for president in 2023,” the man added. He requested my help, and I assured him that I would do so and that I would continue to do so. After what I told Tinubu in 2021, no presidential candidate has come to me. My conviction is that nothing will prevent the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the election if voting is handled openly and fairly, but I have noticed certain influential people disapproving of his desire. They may engage in misconduct, which could involve rigging, and some of them are members of the APC and others of opposition parties”.

Source: Punch Newspaper

