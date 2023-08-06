“After We’ve Passed Through The Furnace Of Buhari, This Isn’t What We Expect” – Chief Mayor Echefu

Speaking to the Sun paper, Chief Mayor Echefu, National President of the Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), expressed disappointment over Nigeria’s current crisis post fuel subsidy removal. He mentioned that this situation wasn’t anticipated, especially after the challenges faced during former President Buhari’s tenure.

Chief Echefu referred to the fuel subsidy removal as poorly planned and likened it to a time bomb. He criticized President Buhari for hastily implementing it without considering effective strategies.

He remarked, “President Tinubu hastily announced the subsidy removal due to campaign promises made by other candidates. He didn’t seek proper implementation methods.” “The removal has adversely impacted a significant portion of Nigerians. The country is stuck, unable to move forward or backward. This outcome is not what we expected after enduring the challenges of former President Buhari’s era.”

In my opinion, I feel like there was need for the subsidy removal as Nigeria kind of subsidies fuel for other countries too which sounds wrong.

