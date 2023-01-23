After we screened BAT and PO, we found out that BAT is the best candidate—Nwanosike

Ahead of the 2023 general election, one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) River State chapters has finally made up its mind to support the campaign of the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that after all the PDP leaders, including Nyesome Wike, dumped the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, they screened the other two flag bearers, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and figured out that Tinubu is a true unifier between the two of them.

Nwanosike further stated that the party had resolved to campaign vigorously for Tinubu in River State while the party leadership ensured that Atiku Abubakar loses in the state.

“After we screened Tinubu and Peter Obi, we found out that Tinubu is the best candidate,” Nwanosike added.

