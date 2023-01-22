“After We Dumped Atiku, We Screened Obi And Tinubu & Found Out That Tinubu Is The Best” -Rivers PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to The Sun Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State branch, has finally decided to endorse and campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, in the next presidential election, which is set to take place in less than five weeks.﻿

Speaking to reporters, one of the Rivers PDP leaders, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Area, disclosed that after the party’s presidential candidate was dropped, the party leaders—including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike—examined the other two front-runners, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)—and discovered that Bola Tinubu was a true unifier among the two of them.

Nwanosike said, “After we dumped Atiku, we screened Obi and Tinubu and found out that Tinubu is the best”.

