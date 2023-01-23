This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After We Dumped Atiku, We Screened Obi And Tinubu And Found Out That Tinubu Is The Best – Rivers PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, reportedly made the decision to finally support and advocate for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, in the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in less than five weeks, according to The Sun Nigeria.

After the party’s presidential candidate was dropped, the party leaders—including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike—examined the other two front-runners, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and found that Bola Tinubu was a true unifier among the two of them, according to Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Area, who was speaking to reporters.

“After we dumped Atiku, we screened Obi and Tinubu and found out that Tinubu is the best” Nwanosike said. Nwanosike, a devoted supporter of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, continued by saying that even if the two men later patch their differences, they won’t endorse Atiku Abubakar until Nyesom Wike instructs them to do so.

Nwanosike continued by saying that the party made a commitment to back Tinubu in the state with ferociousness, and that the party’s leadership made a commitment to work 24/7 to ensure that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, lost the state.

Dear readers, feel free to leave a comment below and tell your friends and family about this topic.

Content created and supplied by: DrStrangemedia (via 50minds

News )

#Dumped #Atiku #Screened #Obi #Tinubu #Tinubu #Rivers #PDPAfter We Dumped Atiku, We Screened Obi And Tinubu And Found Out That Tinubu Is The Best – Rivers PDP Publish on 2023-01-23 06:05:16