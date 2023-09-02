After Watching Nyesom Wike’s Interview, I Immediately Called Seun Okinbaloye’ -Dele Momodu

In a news report published by Thisday paper, veteran journalist and former Director of Communications for the Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign, Mr. Dele Momodu, responded to Nyesom Wike, the former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the FCT, reminding him that he is not the owner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Momodu emphasized that if any misconduct is proven against Wike, he can be subject to discipline by the party’s disciplinary committee.

Wike, in a recent interview with a Channels Television correspondent in Abuja, asserted that nobody within the party has the authority to discipline or suspend him. He claimed that he had sought permission from the Rivers state chairman of the PDP before accepting the ministerial appointment offered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dele Momodu, while describing some of Wike’s statements in the interview as arrogant lies, posed unanswered questions that he believes require a response from the Minister. Momodu expressed his wish to be in Nigeria to provide a rebuttal to the claims made during the interview.

