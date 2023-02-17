This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a state broadcast which was made available by Nigerian Tribune on Thursday evening, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai alleged that the current currency resigned policies were brought up by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, a retired army general, and some cabals in the Aso villa for their personal interest. According to El-Rufai, the naira swap policies which is currently causing commotions and inconveniences to Nigerians were deliberate act by the Buhari-led administration to work against Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself was the first person to openly alleged that the current situations like fuel scarcity, naira scarcity and the likes were brought up by some people working under Buhari to make sure that he doesn’t win. After Tinubu made these allegations, the likes of Nasir El-Rufai and some other All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign council members also confirmed it and ever since then, the allegations hasn’t been buried down because the issues raised are still prevailing.

However, Governor El-Rufai while speaking during yesterdays broadcast further spoke that the issues of these naira scarcity and others had been planned for a long time and the people involved are just bringing it up at the right time, to work against Bola Tinubu’s presidency. El-Rufai further noted that ever since Bola Tinubu emerged as the party’s flagbearer, they wanted him to choose their preferred candidate as his running mate, but Bola Tinubu refused and that was why they brought up the issue of the naira swap. Nasir El-Rufai further gave the preferred candidates of the cabals as Godwin Emefiele and Ahmad Lawan and since their plans didn’t work out, they brought up all these ideas so that people would think bad of the ruling party and then an interim government which would be led by the retired army general would emerge. He said, “After Tinubu won primaries and didn’t pick Emefiele as VP, he brought up naira swap policy”.

While further speaking, El-Rufai said that the people also sought to achieve any one or more of following objectives;

1. To reate a nationwide shortage of cash so that citizens are incited to vote against APC candidates across the board resulting in massive losses for the Party in all the elections.

2. Ensure that the cash crunch is so serious, along with the contrived and enduring fuel shortage existing since September 2022, that the 2023 Elections do not hold at all, leading to an Interim National Government to be led by a retired Army General.

3. To Sustain the climate of shortage of fuel, food and other necessities, leading to mass protests, violence and breakdown of law and order that would provide a fertile foundation for a military take-over.

Nevertheless, Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed that no matter the plans of the cabals in the villa, he can swear on his life that President Muhammadu Buhari won’t work against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the next president.

Garbxtpen (

)