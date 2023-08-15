‘After Tinubu Said He’s Encouraging Dialogue, Qattara Made An Order For A Standby Army’ – Bwala

A Nigerian Lawyer, Daniel Bwala has alleged that the President of Ivory Coast made the order for a standby army after President Bola Tinubu was encouraging dialogue with Niger. He said in an interview with AIT news that the Ivory Coast President, Alassane Quattara appears to be unsettled that Ivory Coast might be the next destination of the Coup trend in Africa.

He said, ”Ecowas is at its low at the moment. Because if you look at the country of Niger, the people and the military junta believed what they did was in the best interest of their people. They felt the West had installed a lot of puppets around Africa, who are carrying out the wishes of the West. If you go to Mali and Burkina Faso, they will tell you that is why they too over.

And now that Niger has done that, the one who’s more vociferous among the Ecowas is Quattara. And that is because he too in his country, changed the constitution and extended his stay. So he’s afraid that his country might be the next destination in the Coup. That’s why after Tinubu said he’s encouraging dialogue, Qattara went ahead to make an order for a standby army. A lot of people in Africa are looking at with the view that Africa Leaders are more concerned about Regime protection.”

[Start From 1:36:13]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)