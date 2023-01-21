After this years election, I am really sure that there will be no APC again in Nigeria- Iyorchia

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman, Ayu Iyorchia, says that after this year’s election, they will no longer be the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

He made this known during the Oyo State presidential campaign rally.

He further stated that 8 years ago, some certain people came and fed Nigerians lies about giving the country a change, but the change they promised has turned the country into the worst country we have ever seen, he said.

According to him, some people think that the people in Oyo State will not come out for the PDP rally, but Oyo State has the largest crowd. The APC has not done any good for Nigeria, which is why the PDP is here to come and rescue this country. “I am really sure that after this year’s election, they will do nothing like the APC in Nigeria again,” he said.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds

News )

#years #election #APC #Nigeria #IyorchiaAfter this years election, I am really sure that there will be no APC again in Nigeria- Iyorchia Publish on 2023-01-21 10:56:52