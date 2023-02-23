This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After The Gunmen Shot Our LP Senatorial Candidate, They Set Him Ablaze In His Car – Chijioke Edeoga

Insecurity has been one of the major threats Nigerians are facing nowadays. Even though the Buhari-led administration has been putting everything in place to make sure that normalcy returns to every region of the country, some bad people in Nigeria are still causing havocs in some region of the country.

The South East is a haven for ritual killings, commercial crime, secessionist agitation, kidnapping, herder-farmer clashes, attacks by unknown gunmen, and banditry. However, while some people are so unfortunate to scrape through these insecurities, some Nigerians were so fortunate to escape from the dens of these perpetrators.

Unknown gunmen have killed and burnt the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial District, Mr Oyibo Chukwu. The gunmen also killed five supporters who were with him inside his car.

According to the news report that was made online by Punch Newspapers on Thursday morning, Enugu governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, while reacting to the sudden death of the Labour Party chieftain disclosed that the incident happened at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area on Wednesday evening.

Edeoga while speaking to newsmen also disclosed to that the gunmen who are suspected to be assassins shot the Labour Party senatorial candidate in his car and still set him ablaze after killing him.

He said, “It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed”. “After the gunmen shot out LP senatorial candidate, they set him ablaze in his car”.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose the Saturday’s election”, he added.

Nevertheless, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani who confirmed the incident revealed that the suspects would soon be arrested and charged to court.

