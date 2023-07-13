After that night and the departure of the visiting Evangelist, I was like a baby born – Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome, the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy, shared his personal journey of faith, highlighting a significant event in his life. After completing his university education, he proceeded to serve in the National Youth Service, an obligatory program in his country. Following this, he began working as an Engineer in a multinational company. It was during this time that he crossed paths with a young engineering student who had come to the company for an internship. Over time, they developed a friendship.

Almost a year later, on the occasion of her birthday, the engineering student extended an invitation to Chris. She expressed her desire for him to join her at a ‘new’ Church in town, which she had discovered through her studies. She considered this invitation to be the ideal birthday present. Intrigued by her insistence and curious about this unfamiliar Church, Chris agreed to attend.

In his own words:

While sharing Salvation story of Pastor Lanre Alabi, he reportedly stated that “In 1987, as a year 4 undergraduate student in the University, I learned about a crusade on the campus at which a visiting Evangelist would be ministering. Up till this time, I had received multiple invitations to Christian Fellowship meetings on the Campus but never took them seriously. I either ignored the invitation or attended with reluctance and always leaving the same way I came.

Speaking further he said “But I went for this particular Crusade, probably out of curiosity to hear the story of the Minister who was widely known before his conversion, as a member of a nationally notorious gang of armed robbers. But he became born again, and went from city to city telling his story. So I went, with a friend of mine. I don’t recall exactly which day of the program. But as I think it was a two or three day program. On one of the nights, the altar call was given and I found myself getting up and making my way to the front. I said the sinners’ prayer as led by the Minister, and accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. I wish I could say that from the next day, I began a saintly life full of the Spirit, but that was not what happened to me immediately.

Speaking further he said “After that night and the departure of the visiting Evangelist, I was like a baby born and left in the woods. I do not recall if anyone followed me up, but if so, it wasn’t effective because I continued as I was except that I gave up smoking from that night, for the next 12 months. Speaking further he said “After Graduating From The University, I Proceeded For My National Youth Service, and then started work in a multinational company as an Engineer. It was here that I met a young engineering student who had come for her internship in the same company. We became friends and then on her birthday, which was nearly a year after we met, she invited me to a ‘new’ Church in the town which she had learned about from School. She insisted that this was all she wanted as a birthday present, for me to oblige her invitation to attend her new Church.

Speaking further he said “The date was Sunday, Jun 30, 1991 and the Church was Christ Embassy, Warri. Interestingly, a colleague of mine at the company where I worked had invited me several times, and she made valiant efforts to get me to come, all to no avail. But here now, the Lord arranged for the invitation to come from someone I could not refuse! So I attended and my life took a turn that set me on the course that God prepared for me to follow. I became a member of Christ Embassy, and for the first time since I got born again in 1987, I received the follow-up that was missing in my Christian life.

Chris’s decision to attend the Church marked a turning point in his life. Little did he know that this seemingly ordinary event would have a profound impact on his spiritual journey. As he stepped foot into the ‘new’ Church, he encountered an environment that would shape his understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The experience of attending the Church opened Chris’s eyes to a fresh perspective on faith. He was introduced to a Spirit-filled and anointed form of worship and leadership. The dynamic and multifaceted ministry he witnessed during his time there left an indelible impression on him.

Inspired by what he encountered, Chris Oyakhilome went on to become a unique minister of the gospel. His Spirit-filled and anointed leadership became instrumental in propelling the growth of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy, a global ministry that continues to impact lives around the world. His journey from a young engineer attending a new Church to becoming a Man sent from God exemplifies the transformative power of faith and the guidance of the Holy Spirit in one’s life.

Source: Christ Embassy Official Facebook Page

