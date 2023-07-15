After Subsidy Removal: Businesses, Households Find Saviour In Gas-Powered Generators

The conversion of generators from petrol to gas has become a new trend in Kano State among business owners and individuals following the astronomical increase in the price of petrol, which the generators are set to use, Daily Trust Saturday reports.

While the trend may not be new in other parts of the country, the removal of fuel subsidy, which has led to the increase in the price of gasoline from N194 to N540, has prompted frozen food vendors, tailors, and other business owners who usually run their generators to augment the poor electricity supply from the national grid to convert their generators despite suggestions from experts that there may be safety issues.

While some use it in their workplaces to save costs, others are now using it in their homes as it is said to be cheaper and more economical than gasoline.

It is said that an interested generator owner can switch from a gasoline carburetor to oxygen. All that is needed to complete the process is a refilled gas cylinder and a pipe.

When Daily Trust Saturday visited the commercial areas of the metropolis, it was found that the main beneficiaries are frozen food vendors, tailors, communication centers, and people who run the markets with the help of generators. It was also found that households in large numbers switch to the system every day.

Sunusi Dan Malam, an owner of a freezer shop in the Yankaba market, told our correspondent that before the fuel subsidies were removed, he used to fuel two generators of more than 12 liters with about N3,000 daily, but with the removal of the subsidies, he would lose out if he had to buy fuel for his business to flourish as he would have to spend at least N10,000 daily. He said the situation forced him to accept gas as an alternative.

“Ninety percent of what we use is candles and that has become a problem. It has led to such huge losses that we have had to discontinue some of our products, such as whole chicken and chicken wings.

“The situation affected us seriously because it is either we buy fuel or lose our products. Later, my friend told me about the new process of using a gas cylinder. That is what I am using now.

“I have just bought the bottle and a new carburetor and I am now enjoying the system. After the subsidies were withdrawn, I used to spend $10,000 on gasoline per day and $70,000 in a week, but now I use 12 kg of cooking gas in seven days and it’s not $10,000 (it currently sells for $7,500 in Kano). So I save more than 60 percent.”

According to him, his business is safe with the new system and he turns on all electrical appliances, including four freezers currently in his shop.

Another entrepreneur, Jamilu Sulaiman, who runs the same business, says that over 70 percent of the people in his market are now using the system and they all appreciate it.

However, he said that although they have embraced the trend, they were aware of the dangers that may be associated with it. He added that the mechanics always guide them on how to use it to avoid dangers.

“Sunusi was the first person to use the system because we were afraid of the dangers associated with LPG. Later, we all followed suit. There are risks involved in using LPG, but not in this case. In this case, it is even safer. The gas cylinder is stored away from the generator and has never given us any problems,” he says.

Other companies have also adopted this trend as it is considered the most economical.

Source: Daily Trust

Healthmedical (

)