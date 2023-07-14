After Spending Billions On Technology, INEC Went To Court To Argue Against BVAS & IREV- Osuntokun

Osuntokun’s remarks highlight the concern among Nigerians as they closely follow the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. The case raises questions about INEC’s commitment to using advanced technology for fair elections and the overall integrity of the electoral system.

During the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Balogun Akin Osuntokun, a prominent politician from the Southwest and a member of the Labour Party, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of contradicting itself regarding the use of advanced technology deployed during the controversial February 25 presidential polls. Osuntokun, who served as the Director of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, expressed surprise that INEC, after spending billions of Naira on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Result Viewing Portal (IREV), is now arguing against their significance in determining the true winner of the election.

In an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program, Osuntokun pointed out the irony of INEC, the very body that introduced these technologies to enhance the credibility and integrity of elections, challenging their effectiveness in court. He criticized INEC for undermining the BVAS and IREV, which were supposed to ensure transparent elections and restore public trust in the electoral process.

According to Osuntokun, INEC’s argument is that they are not legally obliged to adhere to the results provided by BVAS. They claim that the Electoral Act grants them the flexibility to use manual methods, disregarding their own recommendations, which were made in the best interest of Nigerians. He expressed frustration at the absurdity of the situation, emphasizing that Nigeria’s tolerance for such contradictions is becoming tiresome.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 1:41:50

https://www.youtube.com/live/rdvhBMybCng?feature=share

TomTundex (

)