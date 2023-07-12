After Spending Billions On Technology, INEC Went To Court To Argue Against BVAS And IREV- Osuntokun

Balogun Akin Osuntokun, a prominent southwest politician and leader of the Labour Party, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of opposing the use of the technology it spent billions of Naira to deploy during the contentious February 25 presidential elections as Nigerians continue to follow proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently located in the country’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Osuntokun, the Director of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, revealed during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s “Kaakaki” programme that his party was taken aback when INEC went to court and started arguing against the value of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and its Result Viewing Portal (IREV) in determining the actual winner of the election.

In order to ensure its credibility and integrity in the conduct of elections, a body like INEC developed what was intended to be the joker, he added. But we go to court each day to see INEC defend BVAS and IREV. You invested hundreds of billions of Naira to acquire this technology and this tool to ensure the validity of your elections.

However, the situation as it stands today is that INEC is arguing against the need to demonstrate that BVAS was successful. They are the ones making the legal argument today, claiming that they are free to ignore what BVAS is stating. They assert that the Electoral Act permits them to use a manual procedure in addition to what they determined to be in Nigerians’ best interests. To be quite honest, Nigeria’s propensity towards nonsense is becoming old.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:41:59).

