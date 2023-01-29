After Speaking With Tinubu, He Opened My Mind To Different Innovations in Nigeria—Hannatu Musawa

During an interview with Arise News, Deputy Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, Hannatu Musawa, revealed that her mind became opened to so many different ways and innovations in Nigeria. She further stated that she has learned so much from Tinubu since he became the presidential candidate of their party.

She further stated that she chose to support Tinubu after he opened up about his plans for the almajiris and the people in the north. She revealed, however, that Tinubu is the most famous person she has been involved with since she joined politics.

According to him, “To be honest with you, of all the people that I’ve been involved with in politics, and I’ve been involved in politics since 2002, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is one of the most celebral and in-touch people that I’ve been able to talk to, and I’ve been able to learn so much from him because in talking with him, he’s been able to sort of open my mind to different ways and innovations that you can apply to Nigeria.”

