After Signing Of Peace Accord, Candidates Picked Their Cutlasses & Turned Against Each Other – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say candidates picked their cutlasses and turned against each other.

The campaign season has been full of entertainment and worries as some Presidential candidates have been hitting each others on social media, especially the issue between Tinubu of the APC and Atiku of the PDP.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“It’s obvious that after the signing of the peace accord, the candidates literally picked their cutlasses and turned against each other.”

