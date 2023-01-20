NEWS

After Signing Of Peace Accord, Candidates Picked Their Cutlasses & Turned Against Each Other – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say candidates picked their cutlasses and turned against each other. 

The campaign season has been full of entertainment and worries as some Presidential candidates have been hitting each others on social media, especially the issue between Tinubu of the APC and Atiku of the PDP. 

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election that is drawing closer, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to say it was obvious that after the signing of the peace accord, some candidates picked their cutlasses and turned against each other. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“It’s obvious that after the signing of the peace accord, the candidates literally picked their cutlasses and turned against each other.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

6 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

7 mins ago

PHOTOS: Moment Residents Celebrate As Peter Obi’s Helicopter Was Spotted In Kafanchan

15 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Falls Asleep During Peace Committee Meeting In Abuja

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button