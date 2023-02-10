After Seeing What LP Did The North, Nobody Can Come And Say The North Doesn’t Know Obi – Ebiseni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Afenifere Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni has come out to say that the Labour Party’s presidential campaigns in the Northern part of the country have been so successful that nobody will come out now to say that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is not known in the North.

According to Mr. Ebiseni who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, some political parties have reduced their campaigns to town hall meetings in areas they feel they do not have the advantage but not for Labour Party. Labour Party he said, is the party of the Nigerian youths and the agitation for a better government kickstarted in Lagos state.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV today…

“If anybody watches what Labour Party pulled in Plateau, what we did in Taraba, what we did in Kaduna, such a person cannot come and say nobody in the North knows Obi. There are political parties that have reduced their campaigns to town hall meetings in areas where they know that they do not have the advantage.”

“But Labour Party cuts across the 36 states of Nigeria because it’s the party of the Nigerian youths. The agitation for a better government from Nigerian youths started in Lagos state and that is why the state is peculiar.”

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

AnnSports (

)