After my tenure, I will take a break from politics and complete my education in Netherlands-El-Rufai

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper online this afternoon, it was reported that the Governor of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has revealed what he would get himself engaged in after finishing his administration.

When he was talking, he said he was a minister 20 years ago and he was privileged to be the minister of FCT and Director-General of BPE.

He said that he already told Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu several times that, there is hardly any assignment that he will offer him (El-Rufai) that he (Asiwaju) cannot get a better younger person but still, Asiwaju did not agree with him.

He said, “After my tenure, I will take a break from politics and complete my education in Netherlands. My preference by the grace of God is to hand over, take a break and complete my PhD. I have been pursuing a PhD in Governance and Public Policy at a university in the Netherlands. In fact, I am supposed to be in the university as this is research week but could not make it due to the current situation in the country. I got security that I had to be in Kaduna, in case of a protest.”

Further talking, he said he hoped to spend the next year after office to tidy up his PhD because, he has already started his field work, and he is in the very last stage.

El-Rufai said, “Then I will write a book on my experiences governing Kaduna and then I will decide what next. I have very young children as you can see and they have not enjoyed the benefit of my time in the last eight to 10 years. I would like to remedy that.”

