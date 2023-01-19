A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

“After My Father’s Death, Tinubu Gave Me Scholarship To Study Law In England” -APC Nat. Youth Leader

Erinjogunola Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), described how he met Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his speech to the party’s youth organisation in Benue state.

The national youth leader for the APC remarked, “When I was eleven years old, my well-to-do Nigerian Air Force officer father passed away, leaving my single mother to raise me. After the passing of my father, I got to know Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and thanks to his one-day governor programme, Tinubu appointed me to be the commissioner of Lagos State for a day. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu awarded me a scholarship to study law in England after I served as the one-day commissioner.”

Dayo Israel continued, saying, “My mother was once informed by my pastor’s wife that I was being overly ambitious when I told her I wanted to study overseas when I was a young girl. I am one of the hundreds of young people who Tinubu has helped to realise his life goals by opening the one-day governor programme. If he succeeds, he will identify many more young people and assist them in realising their life goals.”

Erinjogunola Dayo Israel stated once more, “After travelling to England, I returned and began working with the Governor of Lagos State till one day, Tinubu contacted and said I should go for the national youth leader during our convention.”

Finally, the national youth leader of the ruling party asserted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will work wonders if he were to win the upcoming presidential election, just as he did in Lagos state.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav (via 50minds

News )

#Fathers #Death #Tinubu #Gave #Scholarship #Study #Law #England #APC #Nat #Youth #Leader”After My Father’s Death, Tinubu Gave Me Scholarship To Study Law In England” -APC Nat. Youth Leader Publish on 2023-01-19 11:26:01