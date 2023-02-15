This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After more than 20 years of our support for PDP, Enugu State has nothing except unemployment-Agubuzu

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, has been informed by traditional rulers in Enugu State that their 22 years of support and loyalty to the party have only resulted in widespread unemployment and insecurity.

Since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999, the PDP has consistently won governorship election, and other elections in Enugu State.

However, the traditional leaders informed Atiku, who opposes seeking for their support as the party’s nominee, that they have not been adequately compensated for their fidelity to the party.

The traditional leaders said in a statement released on Tuesday by their Chairman Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, “After more than two decades of our support for the PDP, Enugu State has only unemployment, insecurity, dehumanization of her indigenes by law-enforcement officers, and the resultant youth restiveness to show for it.”

The statement was made when Atiku paid a courtesy call to the traditional leaders before his campaign in the coal city.

They claim that despite the state’s residents’ 22-year support for the PDP, Enugu state has documented examples of law enforcement personnel violating human rights, among other things.

“A factual and undiluted political history of our country’s present republic will teach that the political party known as the PDP was midwifed by eminent and patriotic Nigerians known as the G-34.

“They did this under the leadership of the Second Republic vice-president, His Excellency, Dr Alex Ekwueme, an indigene of the Southeast geopolitical zone.

“Since thefounding of PDP, we have always welcomed its presidential contenders with open arms whenever they came looking for votes. PDP presidential candidates frequently made enticing promises to our constituents, who therefore supported them in large numbers.

