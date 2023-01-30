NEWS

After Making You Vice President, You Sold Our Assets and Made Us Look Like Skeletons—Tinubu to Atiku

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the campaign rally of the APC held in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom, the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed that after he made Atiku Abubakar the Vice President of Nigeria, he sold all our assets and made the people of the country look like skeletons. 

He further stated that he was the one who rescued Atiku when former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to roast him like a goat. He stated, however, that after giving Atiku the ticket, he ran to Dubai with the country’s money.

According to him, “Atiku, when we made him Vice President, sold this and that, our assets, our common wealth, and everything that we have; we became skeletons, and Atiku did not care.” I’m the one who rescued Atiku when Obasanjo wanted to roast him like goat meat. You begged the Niger Delta youth at that time, but they ran away to Dubai, and when election time came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to us in Lagos; we rehabilitated him and gave him the ticket. What did he do with it? He used it to collect money and went back to Dubai. We said we’re tired; we’re not going to give you our votes again.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly your and concerning this post. 

VIDEO CREDIT: TVC NEWS

Square (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: APC Brought Abject Poverty To Nigerians —Atiku; Use Your PVCs To Vote Out APC_Saraki

5 mins ago

Obi Vs Atiku: Why Nigeria Does Not Need A Candidate Who’ll Come And Learn On The Job- Chijioke Agu

19 mins ago

2023: Obi & Kwankwaso Can’t Win Because Both Of Them Don’t Have Structures- Naja’atu Mohammed

22 mins ago

Osun election: APC acquired an incomplete BVAS report – Ex-INEC director

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button