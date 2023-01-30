After Making You Vice President, You Sold Our Assets and Made Us Look Like Skeletons—Tinubu to Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the campaign rally of the APC held in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom, the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed that after he made Atiku Abubakar the Vice President of Nigeria, he sold all our assets and made the people of the country look like skeletons.

He further stated that he was the one who rescued Atiku when former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to roast him like a goat. He stated, however, that after giving Atiku the ticket, he ran to Dubai with the country’s money.

According to him, “Atiku, when we made him Vice President, sold this and that, our assets, our common wealth, and everything that we have; we became skeletons, and Atiku did not care.” I’m the one who rescued Atiku when Obasanjo wanted to roast him like goat meat. You begged the Niger Delta youth at that time, but they ran away to Dubai, and when election time came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to us in Lagos; we rehabilitated him and gave him the ticket. What did he do with it? He used it to collect money and went back to Dubai. We said we’re tired; we’re not going to give you our votes again.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly your and concerning this post.

VIDEO CREDIT: TVC NEWS

Square (

)