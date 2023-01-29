After Looking At The PDP And APC, I Have Found Out That Tinubu Is The Preferred Candidate -Chimaroke Nnamani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, according to Vanguard has aired his opinion regarding his preferred presidential candidate, where he noted that he has assess the two main political parties, being the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The senator representing Enugu East in the senate pointed out that despite being in the main opposition party, PDP, he has realized that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are concerned about political balancing in the country.

He said the PDP failed to live up to the promise of rotation of power which is very pivotal in our political space, adding that he sees it necessary and fitting for a candidate from the south to emerge as the next president after Buhari.

He said…”having critically examined the situation, I found Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the south to foot the bill in 2023″

Recall that Chimaroke Nnamani was recently suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the general elections which is to take place next month.

